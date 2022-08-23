Grow your business.
Today is the day to build the business of your dreams. Share your mission with the world — and blow your customers away.
Start Now

We build MLOps tools
to streamline ML workflows
for the entire organization

Don't waste weeks on setting up 10+ different DevOps tools. Use PrimeHub to scale your team's productivity by 10x.

PrimeHub AI Platform
A Full-Featured ML Platform to Streamline AI Workflow
PipeRider
The best way to monitor your data change

Learn and share with our community

News

InfuseAI Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Startups in the Greater China region

August 23, 2022
~
August 23, 2022
News

Data Reliability Automated with PipeRider

June 15, 2022
~
June 15, 2022
Events

SYSTEX Data Middle Platform Seminar

August 25, 2022
~
August 25, 2022
Events

AWS Summit Developer Lounge

August 11, 2022
~
August 11, 2022
Events

Taipei.py meetup July

July 21, 2022
~
July 21, 2022
Events

iKala x InfuseAI DevOps meetup

July 19, 2022
~
July 19, 2022
Events

Teradata Digital Transformation Seminar

July 8, 2022
~
July 8, 2022
Events

dbt Taiwan meetup #4 GreatExpectations + PipeRider

July 6, 2022
~
July 6, 2022
Events

MLOps Day2 Summit - Data Observability Across Pipeline

June 23, 2022
~
June 23, 2022
Events

Building Trustworthy Pipelines for AI and Analytics

May 17, 2022
~
May 17, 2022
Events

D Forun 2022 Edge AI

April 12, 2022
~
April 12, 2022
Events

Galaxy Summit 2022

March 29, 2022
~
March 29, 2022
Events

Rethinking Machine Learning Deployment: Data-Centric AI & Foundation Models

~
December 8, 2021
Events

2021 Meet Taipei

~
November 18, 2021
Events

HPC Summit 2021 | APAC

~
November 18, 2021
Events

Web Summit 2021

~
November 1, 2021
News

Realizing Edge AI with PrimeHub MLOps and Intel® OpenVINO

~
October 7, 2021
Events

PyCon TW 2021

~
October 3, 2021
Events

AIA conf 2021

~
October 6, 2021
Events

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

~
September 24, 2021
Events

[Webinar] Building Powerful MLOps Platform on Kubernetes

~
September 28, 2021
Events

Pie & AI Sep. Meetup

~
September 9, 2021
Events

Golang Taipei Gathering #59 Webinar

~
August 31, 2021
Events

From AutoML to MLOps Webinar

~
August 10, 2021
Events

TTA x VivaTech 2021

~
June 16, 2021
Events

TTA x MWC Barcelona on Jun 28 - July 1

~
June 28, 2021
Events

AWS startup-builder virtual event on Jun. 25th

~
June 25, 2021
Events

Landing Enterprise AI Model with MLOps Webinar on Jun. 29th

~
June 29, 2021
Events

ELEVATE TAIWAN SUMMIT on 4/24

~
April 24, 2021
News

MLOps Startup InfuseAI raises US$4.3M Series A Aiming to Go Global

~
April 20, 2021
Events

Galaxy Summit: Opportunities and Challenges in AI Adoption 3/24

March 18, 2021
~
March 24, 2021
News

InfuseAI Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Startups in the Greater China region

Aug 25, 2022
News

Data Reliability Automated with PipeRider

Aug 9, 2022
Events

SYSTEX Data Middle Platform Seminar

Aug 9, 2022
Events

AWS Summit Developer Lounge

Aug 9, 2022
Events

Taipei.py meetup July

Aug 9, 2022
Events

iKala x InfuseAI DevOps meetup

Aug 9, 2022
Events

Teradata Digital Transformation Seminar

Aug 9, 2022
Events

dbt Taiwan meetup #4 GreatExpectations + PipeRider

Aug 9, 2022
Events

MLOps Day2 Summit - Data Observability Across Pipeline

Jun 27, 2022
Events

Building Trustworthy Pipelines for AI and Analytics

May 19, 2022
Events

D Forun 2022 Edge AI

Apr 11, 2022
Events

Galaxy Summit 2022

Mar 22, 2022
Events

Rethinking Machine Learning Deployment: Data-Centric AI & Foundation Models

Nov 25, 2021
Events

2021 Meet Taipei

Oct 28, 2021
Events

HPC Summit 2021 | APAC

Oct 28, 2021
Events

Web Summit 2021

Oct 28, 2021
News

Realizing Edge AI with PrimeHub MLOps and Intel® OpenVINO

Oct 4, 2021
Events

PyCon TW 2021

Sep 27, 2021
Events

AIA conf 2021

Sep 27, 2021
Events

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

Sep 24, 2021
Events

[Webinar] Building Powerful MLOps Platform on Kubernetes

Sep 14, 2021
Events

Pie & AI Sep. Meetup

Sep 2, 2021
Events

Golang Taipei Gathering #59 Webinar

Aug 31, 2021
Events

From AutoML to MLOps Webinar

Jul 20, 2021
Events

TTA x VivaTech 2021

Jun 21, 2021
Events

TTA x MWC Barcelona on Jun 28 - July 1

Jun 21, 2021
Events

AWS startup-builder virtual event on Jun. 25th

Jun 21, 2021
Events

Landing Enterprise AI Model with MLOps Webinar on Jun. 29th

Jun 17, 2021
Events

ELEVATE TAIWAN SUMMIT on 4/24

Apr 20, 2021
News

MLOps Startup InfuseAI raises US$4.3M Series A Aiming to Go Global

Apr 20, 2021
Events

Galaxy Summit: Opportunities and Challenges in AI Adoption 3/24

Mar 25, 2021
News

InfuseAI Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Startups in the Greater China region

August 23, 2022
~
August 23, 2022
News

Data Reliability Automated with PipeRider

June 15, 2022
~
June 15, 2022
Events

SYSTEX Data Middle Platform Seminar

August 25, 2022
~
August 25, 2022
Events

AWS Summit Developer Lounge

August 11, 2022
~
August 11, 2022
Events

Taipei.py meetup July

July 21, 2022
~
July 21, 2022
Events

iKala x InfuseAI DevOps meetup

July 19, 2022
~
July 19, 2022
Events

Teradata Digital Transformation Seminar

July 8, 2022
~
July 8, 2022
Events

dbt Taiwan meetup #4 GreatExpectations + PipeRider

July 6, 2022
~
July 6, 2022
Events

MLOps Day2 Summit - Data Observability Across Pipeline

June 23, 2022
~
June 23, 2022
Events

Building Trustworthy Pipelines for AI and Analytics

May 17, 2022
~
May 17, 2022
Events

D Forun 2022 Edge AI

April 12, 2022
~
April 12, 2022
Events

Galaxy Summit 2022

March 29, 2022
~
March 29, 2022
Events

Rethinking Machine Learning Deployment: Data-Centric AI & Foundation Models

~
December 8, 2021
Events

2021 Meet Taipei

~
November 18, 2021
Events

HPC Summit 2021 | APAC

~
November 18, 2021
Events

Web Summit 2021

~
November 1, 2021
News

Realizing Edge AI with PrimeHub MLOps and Intel® OpenVINO

~
October 7, 2021
Events

PyCon TW 2021

~
October 3, 2021
Events

AIA conf 2021

~
October 6, 2021
Events

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

~
September 24, 2021
Load More

No matter the size of your business, we make solutions that work for you

Manufacturing

Out of box AI SaaS

AIWin and InfuseAI together make AI adoption easy, helping customer saving 20% ​​of electricity costs, and an overall saving of at least 30%.

See MoreAsk For Consult
Medical

AI for better predictions on medical risks

PrimeHub speeds up the process and improves development efficiency. Now an hour is more than enough to bring a trained model online.

See MoreAsk For Consult
Education

PrimeHub nurtures AI elites for Taiwan

All admin tasks can be performed easily and automatically on the PrimeHub platform, which can save 6,000 students x 8 hours of configuration time, and helps nurture AI elites for Taiwan.

See MoreAsk For Consult
Group 6
Group 30
SEE MORE INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

Our clients

AIA
CHIMEI
IfII
Since
E.SUN BANK
Chi Mei Medical Center
NCKUSOC
medical intergration
TEHA
INER

The InfuseAI partner ecosystem

gap
Logicalis
FORTUNE TECHNOLOGY
AWS
pronet
A+ Generator
IfII-partner
keywin
Garage
ChimesAI
apex
profet
Nvidia
redhat
AIWin
Intel
SYSCOM GROUP
Fong Con
Systex
Skymizer

Stay up to date on AI trends

Join now to get our white paper and receive the latest insights of the AI industry every month.

Ready to build your model with PrimeHub?

Let PrimeHub setup everything you need for your machine learning adventure on a cloud-native environment with one click.

One-Click Install

Wanted to talk with us and learn how we can help?

We provide a free trial and consult services, please fill the form and let our experts customize your solution.

Book a Demo
The website uses cookies to improve your experience and provide statistics on site use, but you can opt-out if you wish. View our policy.
DENY
ACCEPT

InfuseAI launched in 2018 to help data teams generate business value with data. InfuseAI optimizes data workflows and assures data observability. This frees up teams to interact and innovate. With InfuseAI, you'll learn more about your data, build trust, and maximize the value of your data.

Contact us：business@infuseai.io

Products
PrimeHub AI Platform
Crane Docker Image Builder
Solutions
By Industry
By Role
Learn & Support
Customer Portal
Documentation
Partners
InfuseAI Partners
Become A Partner
Company
About Us
Newsroom
Events
Career
Contact Us
Community
Our Community
Discord
Blog
English (United State)
© 2022 InfuseAI All rights reserved
Top
Grow your business.
Today is the day to build the business of your dreams. Share your mission with the world — and blow your customers away.
Start Now